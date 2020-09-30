These are some of the secrets of Jungkook’s life

Some of BTS’s Jungkook’s secrets have been revealed and they never cease to amaze fans. Did you already know any?

As we all know, BTS is the leading K-pop band right now and there really is no bigger star than Jungkook in the K-pop world.

He is a sensation in the true sense of the term and is without a doubt one of the most desirable men in the music world right now.

From Jungkook’s professional life to his personal life, fans (also called ARMY) want to know everything and the sweetest thing with fans is that they always think they know everything.

While all Jungkook fans might have thought they know everything about him, the reality is a bit different.

So today, we present to you some unknown and secret Jungkook facts that will blow your mind… Or maybe fans who love to research Kookie already knew about.

Secrets you may not know about Jungkook

Apart from music, Jungkook loves to read funny comics and good poetry. Walt Whitman is one of your favorite English poets.

Jungkook is a huge fan of The Avengers and any fictional superhero movie series. Jungkook has a pet dog named Gureum.

Don’t forget that Jungkook rescued his dog, 구름이 ☁️💜 Jungkook is so beautiful inside and out. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Gxn3FwHg76 — First Sight 💜 (@firstsight_jk) September 24, 2020

One of Jungkook’s favorite foods is Japanese and he loves to eat sushi. Jungkook’s favorite color is white.

jungkook eating sushi is the cutest i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/fNqtskK2ss — 땡 (@J1MINFIRES) December 17, 2017

Surely if you have been an ARMY since the beginning of the k-pop group, it is likely that you already knew one, two or all of these data. But if you are just entering the wonderful world of BTS and your bias is Jungkook, then this information will surely be useful to you.

The BangTan Boys have grown in popularity in a stratospheric way. When they release a new song or MV, they break streaming and sales records. Without a doubt, they have one of the strongest and most loyal fanbase. So, did you already know these JK secrets? Do you know any other Jungkook data that you think was missing? Leave us your comment!



