These Apple iPads are in the Spotlight

In an effort to improve the quality of video calls on its devices, Apple announced in 2021 a feature called Center Stage, which allows users of compatible devices to stay in the frame during a video call. The pandemic has led to more and more people switching to video calls to stay in touch with family and friends. It also became a necessary tool for students and workers who had to study and work from home.

Several companies have tried to improve the experience in several ways. While some released new hardware or software, others added new features to existing applications. For example, the Google Meet app has received new background features for realistic video calls, and more recently Google announced portrait lighting for Google Meet. This feature uses machine learning to improve lighting conditions during video calls.

When making a video call, the user may need to move around, which will cause him to go out of focus of the camera. However, this can be mitigated by using Center Stage, which automatically moves when the user moves so that he stays in the frame of the video. Center Stage works not only when one person makes a video call, but also adapts the view by zooming out when the camera detects that someone else has joined the conversation. According to Apple, this feature works using “machine learning to configure the ultra-wide-angle front camera” of a compatible device.

An ultra-wide-angle front camera is required

The Center Stage feature is not available on all Apple devices with a front-facing camera. The device must have an ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera for this feature to work, and only a few iPads have this feature. Among them are iPad Pro 11 (2021) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2021), which debuted with this feature in 2021. Both devices are equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a viewing angle of 122 degrees. In addition to these two, there is the 6th generation iPad Mini and the 5th generation iPad Air, announced in September 2021 and March 2022 respectively. Both have Center Stage, as they are equipped with the same 12-megapixel camera as the iPad Pro.

Another iPad with this feature is the 9th generation iPad, released in September. Apple also ships it with the same 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera as the models mentioned above. Unfortunately, no iPhone supports Center Stage, since none of them has an ultra-wide-angle camera. However, another Apple device that supports this feature is Studio Display.