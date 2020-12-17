These Altcoins Take Flight With Bitcoin

While Bitcoin saw a historic peak, the altcoin market has also revived. Some altcoins have also made significant gains, as Bitcoin has increased by over 14% in the last 24 hours to $ 22,000. The best performer of them was XRP.

While Bitcoin (BTC) captivated the crypto money market with its performance, the altcoin market also became active. While XRP managed to gain the most, SwissBorg (CHSB), Horizen (ZEN), Theta (THETA), THORChain (RUNE) rose respectively. Let’s take a detailed look at these 5 altcoins that show the best performance among the top 100 crypto coins with CoinGecko’s market value.

XRP

Market value rank: 3

Price: $ 0.5566

Increase in the last 24 hours: 22%

Market value: $ 25 billion

Daily trade volume: $ 11 billion

Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, Huobi, Coinbase, Bithumb, Digifinex

SwissBorg (CHSB)

Market value rank: 92

Price: $ 0.1692

Increase in the last 24 hours: 21.5%

Market value: $ 153 million

Daily trade volume: $ 3 million

Top 5 platforms listed: HitBTC, Uniswap, KuCoin, LiveCoin, YoBit

Horizen (ZEN)

Market value rank: 98

Price: $ 13.38

Increase in the last 24 hours: 20.1%

Market value: $ 141 million

Daily trade volume: $ 15 million

Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, WhiteBIT, HitBTC, ZBG, OKEx

Theta Network (THETA)

Market value rank: 34

Price: $ 0.8890

Increase in the last 24 hours: 17.3%

Market value: $ 895 million

Daily trade volume: 76 million $

Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Digifinex, UpBit

THORChain (RUNE)

Market value rank: 73

Price: $ 1.11

Increase in the last 24 hours: 17%

Market value: $ 243 million

Daily trade volume: $ 19 million

Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, MXC, CoinTiger, Bitmax, Hotbit



