These Altcoins Take Flight With Bitcoin

While Bitcoin saw a historic peak, the altcoin market has also revived. Some altcoins have also made significant gains, as Bitcoin has increased by over 14% in the last 24 hours to $ 22,000. The best performer of them was XRP.
While Bitcoin (BTC) captivated the crypto money market with its performance, the altcoin market also became active. While XRP managed to gain the most, SwissBorg (CHSB), Horizen (ZEN), Theta (THETA), THORChain (RUNE) rose respectively. Let’s take a detailed look at these 5 altcoins that show the best performance among the top 100 crypto coins with CoinGecko’s market value.
XRP
Market value rank: 3
Price: $ 0.5566
Increase in the last 24 hours: 22%
Market value: $ 25 billion
Daily trade volume: $ 11 billion
Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, Huobi, Coinbase, Bithumb, Digifinex
SwissBorg (CHSB)
Market value rank: 92
Price: $ 0.1692
Increase in the last 24 hours: 21.5%
Market value: $ 153 million
Daily trade volume: $ 3 million
Top 5 platforms listed: HitBTC, Uniswap, KuCoin, LiveCoin, YoBit
Horizen (ZEN)
Market value rank: 98
Price: $ 13.38
Increase in the last 24 hours: 20.1%
Market value: $ 141 million
Daily trade volume: $ 15 million
Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, WhiteBIT, HitBTC, ZBG, OKEx
Theta Network (THETA)
Market value rank: 34
Price: $ 0.8890
Increase in the last 24 hours: 17.3%
Market value: $ 895 million
Daily trade volume: 76 million $
Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Digifinex, UpBit
THORChain (RUNE)
Market value rank: 73
Price: $ 1.11
Increase in the last 24 hours: 17%
Market value: $ 243 million
Daily trade volume: $ 19 million
Top 5 platforms listed: Binance, MXC, CoinTiger, Bitmax, Hotbit