These Altcoins Can Make You Rich, According to Analyst

Early investments, by foreseeing the future of a project while investing, can make investors a fortune from time to time. However, at this point, it should not be forgotten that investments in new projects involve more risk than investments in old projects.

At this point, the popular name Joe Parys shares 5 areas that offer early entry in the crypto money ecosystem and that the investor thinks they can make big profits by investing in projects in these areas.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT)

According to the analyst, the first trend that investors should follow is NFTs. NFTs can offer really strong opportunities to investors. E.g; A 12-year-old girl made $6 million selling NFTs she designed.

In addition, it is thought that investments made in parts of popular NFT projects may experience very serious increases in value in 2022, and therefore, may bring profit to investors. E.g; Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and Ninja Squad are all very popular right now and NFTs are getting serious numbers.

According to the analyst, this is just the beginning for NFTs. With the adoption increasing and people seeing the gains, it is thought that the NFT ecosystem should be much more advanced than it is today.

Games and the Metaverse

The second trend to follow, according to the analyst, is blockchain-based games. The analyst states that he is very optimistic about the cryptocurrency gaming industry. The crypto gaming industry is currently valued at $173 billion and is expected to reach $314 billion by 2027.

According to Parys, the gaming industry continues to grow, and those who do not miss the merger of games with blockchain and cryptocurrencies will have the opportunity to become an early investor.

In fact, the metaverse is an area that attracts attention not only by Parys but also by almost all investors. The analyst states that the metaverse is a groundbreaking technology and that crypto money projects will play a big role at this point. According to the analyst, at this point, Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) should definitely be followed by investors.

DeFi and Launchpads

According to the analyst, the last two trends of 2022 will be DeFi and Launchpad projects. At the time of writing, the amount locked in DeFi has exceeded $92 billion, and it is stated that Anchor Protocol has drawn attention recently at this point. The analyst states that while DeFi projects are on the rise, DeFi tokens will also get their share from this rise.

Finally, Parys recommends that investors follow their launchpad projects. According to the analyst, launchpad projects offer investors the opportunity to be the first to enter projects, which means high profits can be made in a short time. According to the statements made, launchpads currently have over 100 funded projects with over $41 million in capital and more than 26,000 unique contributors.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.