These Altcoins Are Scrambling Among The Whales: Here’s the List!

Altcoin whales, that is, investors who have a large amount of coins in their hands, continue to trade with various coins. Major investors have again mostly traded in stablecoins over the past 24 hours, according to on-chain data from Whale Stats. Investors who have bought the most Ethereum (ETH) have bought almost a million dollars in this altcoin.

Whales bought the most from these altcoin projects

According to Whale Stats, which covers the top 1,000 Ethereum whales, whales have bought Ethereum (ETH) for an average of $967,502 over the past day. After ETH, stablecoins Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) came. Whales bought stablecoins in the range of $400,000 to $820,000 on average. The full list of other most bought coins is as follows:

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

USD Coin (USDC)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Wrapped LUNA Token (LUNA)

Phantom (FTM)

Yearn Finance (YFI)

The Sandbox (SAND)

HUSD (HUSD)

On the list, LUNA stands out. WhaleStats reported that a whale purchased LUNA for $6.6 million over the past two days. According to a report shared by WhaleStats, the top 5,000 Ethereum investors have been actively buying Terra (LUNA) in the past twenty-four hours. The seventh largest cryptocurrency entered the top ten list of the most frequently purchased tokens, as seen above.

Whales show interest in small altcoins too

The most purchased altcoins by whales are mostly large coins with market capitalization. However, Whale Stats points out that some altcoins with relatively small market caps are trading high among whales. According to the statistics provided by the data analysis platform, you can see the list of small altcoins that are attracting big investors:

Populos (PPT),

Finxflo (FXF),

LinkEye Token (LET),

Nucleus Vision (nCash),

DigitexFutures (DGTX),

Bidao (BID),

Curve.fi (3CRV),

Seele (SEELE),

Pantos Token (PAN)