These Altcoins Are Leading the Rise: DeFi Is at Work!

Ethereum DeFi protocols Aave, Maker, and Synthetix have experienced massive gains following new protocol upgrades and proposed growth strategies. Analysts thought the era of DeFi tokens would come after NFT and the metaverse. Recent increases are proof of that…

DeFi BlueChip Tokens Are Back!

DeFi tokens, which have been drawing bearish charts for a long time with the moves in the market, seem to have entered a period of awakening. BlueChip tokens can be defined as the assets of the crypto money market with a high market value, and you can find detailed information about BlueChip tokens in this article.

Aave, the largest borrowing and lending platform on Ethereum, has rallied over 18% in the last 24 hours, breaking the downtrend. The Aave V3 launch yesterday is seen as the main driving force behind the rise of AAVE. Aave V3 will enable cross-chain transactions through a new feature called Portals. In addition, with this update, transaction fees are expected to decrease by 25%.

AAVE is trading at $147 as of the time of writing.

Maker and Synthetix

MKR, the cryptocurrency of decentralized lending platform Maker, also saw a 15% increase. The MakerDAO developers recently proposed a new growth strategy at the MakerDAO governance forum to relaunch the protocol’s Real World Asset market and diversify the DAI collateral pool. It is thought that this recommendation is behind the increase in MKR.

MKR is trading at the level of 2 dollars as of the time of writing.

In addition to these two DeFi BlueChip tokens, Synthetix’s ground presence on SNX has also increased by over 11% in the past 24 hours. The SNX token likely experienced this surge in anticipation of perpetual futures contracts launched on Ethereum Layer 2 solution Optimism this week. Perpetual futures will allow users to use positions with up to 10x leverage across a wide range of assets.

As of writing, SNX is trading at $4.4.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.