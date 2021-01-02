These actors will leave the cast in the fifth season

The episode, which would have been part of the Riverdale season four recap were it not for production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sees all hell break loose on dance night, while the latest investigation Betty and Jughead puts them in a bind.

Of course with the rest of the Riverdale gang. The episode, and the ending of last year’s mystery in general, will establish a major time jump, which will give a new status quo for Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and everyone else.

In addition to the Betty and Jughead mystery, we get more of Archie’s boxing career and a subplot between Cheryl and Toni on prom night. The series will not only advance a few years, but it will also lose part of its adult cast, as in the case of Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols.

“It’s funny, we had filmed almost two-thirds of episode 20, which was to be our graduation episode. We are currently studying those images to see if we can find some way to improvise that episode,” Aguirre-Sacasa confessed in May.

“We had actually filmed prom, where a lot of very dramatic things happen, but we still hadn’t filmed some big moments between Archie and Veronica and Betty and Jughead. So we couldn’t do anything with that,” revealed the showrunner.

On the other hand, we still do not know how different the final product will be from what was planned before the coronavirus since it is an unknown, since they may want to shorten part of the end to configure what follows and what the fifth season would have been from Riverdale.

Similarly, the official synopsis of the fifth season premiere reveals some information below: Promotional night interrupted – Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation of the author leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for projections of red bands.

Elsewhere, to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commander, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate: KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz).

Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a big secret that Toni (Vanessa Morgan) has been keeping from her. On the other hand, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner will also star in the mysterious events.

Let’s not forget that Pamela Romanowsky was the one who directed the episode written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray titled “Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax” of Riverdale which will premiere on January 20, 2021 on The CW.



