These 9 Metaverse Coins Jump As Bitcoin, SHIB, and ADA Drop!

Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies by market cap suffered in terms of price performance throughout January. During the historically low price month of January, the largest cryptocurrency dropped 17 percent, the worst January in a decade. However, metaverse coin projects, which gained great momentum in the last quarter of 2021, continue to rise.

Metaverse coin projects trade on the green board as bitcoin and altcoins fall

From mid-November to January, the entire cryptocurrency space was extremely bullish with the first waves of Bitcoin futures ETFs launched in the US. In the last month, however, the market has suffered a slump. As we enter February, BTC is rebounding slightly, but is trading around $30,000 lower than its all-time high. On the other hand, cryptocurrencies such as SHIB and ADA are also flat. However, during the last 24 hours, altcoins of projects focusing on the recently popular metaverses have been on the rise.

According to the latest data, GameX (GMX) and UFO Gaming (UFO), among the metaverse coins, stood out with their rises of 36.8% and 36.4%. These coins were followed by Monavale (MONA) with 16.8 percent increase in value and Netvrk (NTVRK) with 12.3 percent. These were followed by Wilder World (WILD) with 11.4 percent, Yield Guild Games (YGG) with 10.7 percent, Vulcan Forged (PYR) with 10.3 percent, Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) with 10.2 percent and finally Rainicorn (RANI) with 9 percent. It should be reminded that these altcoins can withdraw as quickly as their rise.

Metaverse coins continue to accelerate

In the last quarter of 2021, one of the largest companies, Facebook, changed its name to Meta, which led to the rise of coins focused on metaverses in the crypto money field. It is worth noting that their adoption, and therefore their popularity, continues.