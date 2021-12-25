These 6 Cryptocurrencies Can Make A Lot In 2022!

Although we have seen an upward chart recently, we can say that there have been corrections in cryptocurrencies since November 10. Cheeky Crypto, a Youtube channel that shares daily crypto money news, shared with its followers the cryptocurrencies that have the potential to experience a great increase in 2022 due to the decreases.

Polygon (MATIC) and Harmony (ONE)

The first cryptocurrency on Cheeky Crypto’s list is Polygon. Polygon, formerly known as Matic Network, can be described as a blockchain scalability platform built to interconnect Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks.

MATIC was trading at $ 0.02 on November 8, 2020, and then MATIC, which gained good momentum, is trading at $ 2.5. Despite the huge increase, analysts think that this cryptocurrency still has great earning potential.

On the other hand, the analyst states that there is great potential in Harmony. Harmony can be defined as an open platform for assets, collections, identity and governance. ONE rallied from the $0.0041 price level on October 18, 2020, and today the cryptocurrency is trading at $0.24. According to the analyst, this rise is just the beginning for ONE and its future potential is very high.

Ethereum (ETH) and Chiliz (CHZ)

The analyst thinks that Ethereum and Chiliz will also have great potential in 2022. According to the analyst’s statements, Ethereum has brought big gains since October. However, the potential of ETH is not over and much larger increases can be seen in 2022.

In addition, Cheeky Crypto thinks that CHZ, a cryptocurrency that allows sports fans to have various experiences with their favorite teams, will increase in 2022. CHZ, which was traded at $0.02 on December 20, 2020, is currently trading at $0.30.

Elrond (EGLD) and Metahero (HERO)

Cheeky Crypto also states that there may be big increases in Elrond (EGLD) and Metahero (HERO) in 2022. While Elrond is a blockchain protocol that aims to provide extremely fast transactions using sharding, MetaHero is a new project in the NFT and metaaver ecosystem.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.