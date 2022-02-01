These 5 Metaverse Coins Made Giant Rally As Bitcoin Crashed!

Since last week, when Bitcoin (BTC) touched $35,629.28, 5 metaverse coins have rallied 30%. In this article, let’s take a look at why projects such as Flow (FLOW), Sandbox (SAND) and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) are booming and their recent price action.

These developments have launched metaverse projects

Flow (FLOW), which focuses on the creation of games, apps and cryptocurrencies, is up 38.1% from last week. FLOW reached ATH at $46.16 in April of last year. At the time of writing, it is trading 85.66% below these levels. Last week, FLOW announced that it is ready to launch a collection of NFTs, or NFTs, officially licensed from the International Cricket Council, via FanCraze.

Blockchain-based metaverse coin Sandbox (SAND) has gained 23.2% in the past seven days. SAND reached its ATH level of $8.44 in November. At the time of writing, it’s half off from these levels. In the latest news on the Metaverse project, it was announced last week that Warner Music Group will be presenting live concerts and music experiences at their LAND in the metaverse.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL), one of two tokens linked to the Theta Blockchain, serves as a utility and gas token for the project. It’s up 39.6% this week. TFUEL reached its ATH level of $0.68 in June last year. At the time of writing, it is trading 74.7% below this level. Recently, Theta announced that the TDROP token will be released on February 1. TDROP rewards activity in the ThetaDrop NFT marketplace.

Metaverse coin MANA skyrocketed after this news

Decentraland (MANA), linked to the virtual reality platform, did 31.7% in the last seven days. MANA, ATH price hit $5.90 in November. In recent news, Metaverse Labs, the blockchain company that builds the metaverse, shared that it will hold a “carnival” in Decentraland for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Finally, Synthetix (STX) is up 30.3% over the week. In February 2021, the ATH level touched $28.77. Recently, Sythentix announced the Peacock release, which includes a fix for the FeePool reward distribution.