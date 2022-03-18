These 32 Altcoins Are Born From Elon Musk-Kadyrov Conflict!

PeckShield revealed that after the dispute between Elon Musk and Ramazan Ahmetovic Kadyrov, scammers created 32 altcoins named “Elona” in just two days.

Elon Musk inspired different altcoin projects this time!

Earlier this week, President of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov advised Elon Musk not to measure his power against Vladimir Putin. Kadyrov went further and ironically called Tesla’s CEO ‘Elona’ (the female version of his name).

Due to the nature of the crypto community, scammers have created more than 30 altcoins containing the name Elona in just a few days. The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has repeatedly shown his support for Ukraine in its military conflict against Russia. At one point, it provided Starlink’s services to the population of the occupied country so they could get internet access.

A few days ago, Elon Musk even challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a one-on-one fight and asked, “Are you ready for this fight?” he tweeted. As usual, the Twitter post received thousands of approving comments from all over the world. Among them were the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

But Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic and a close ally of Vladimir Putin, warned Musk to stay away from the Russian President. According to him, the two people are in “completely different leagues”. Kadyrov argued that Putin is not only a master of judo and mixed martial arts, but also a strategist. Rather, he described Musk as a “businessman and Twitter user.” Kadyrov went even further, naming Tesla’s boss ‘Elona’. “You’re going to have to pump those muscles to evolve from the kind Elona to the brutal Elon you were meant to be,” he said.

Elona altcoins are spreading into the crypto universe

Some creative members of the crypto community seem to have found the verbal confrontation intriguing, having launched 32 Elona altcoins in the past two days. Blockchain security firm PeckShield has warned that most of them appear to be scams, revealing that at least 15 of them look like “honeypots.”

Tokens or things related to Elon Musk have popped up repeatedly in the crypto space. As we reported on Somanews, last Christmas, Musk posted a photo of his dog (named Floki) wearing a Santa suit. Shortly after, Santa Floki Coin appeared and recorded a mind-blowing 18,000% increase over the next two days.