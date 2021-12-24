These 3 New Metaverse Coins Are Up More Than 400 Percent!

There are dozens of new cryptocurrencies listed on decentralized exchanges every day. Some make people millionaires, while others cause great losses. As Kriptokoin.com, we took a look at three recently launched metaverse coin projects that have gained over 400% in price in the last 24 hours.

3 metaverse coin projects pumping today

SwapX (XWAP) 425.83%

SwapX (XWAP) is a launchpad platform that allows users to create and distribute tokens, NFTs and pre-sale contracts for competitive fees. XWAP is the native currency on the platform, a BEP-20 token built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It includes a functional dApp where users can connect via MetaMask and participate in future pre-sales for various tokens.

XWAP was listed on PancakeSwap on December 21. It started trading at $0.05 and peaked at $0.36 within hours. At the time of writing, SwapX is trading at $0.1843, up over 400% in the last 24 hours.

DART Inu (DART) 681.06%

Dart Inu describes itself as a metaverse coin project that supports NASA’s vision of the Double Asteroid Redirect Test to defend Earth. Dart was inspired by NASA and Space X’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test program. This is a planetary defense-focused test of technology to prevent an impact between an asteroid and Earth.

DART is a BEP-20 token launched on BSC. By this morning, all of a sudden, DART started pumping, going from $2,000 to over $800k in trading volume. DART also set its ATH and dropped right after. Currently, DART is still up over 600% in the last 24 hours.

CryptoMafia (CMF) 903.38%

This metaverse coin project is none other than CryptoMafia, a hub for investors to find new tokens that are about to be released. CMF is a BEP-20 token on BSC. Crypto Mafia recently completed its token pre-sale, which was filled within 24 hours. At the time of writing, CryptoMafia is trading at 0.00000003206, up over 900% in the last 24 hours.