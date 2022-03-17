These 3 New Altcoins Can Make Investors Rich Before 2022 Ends!

Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market turned green again as Bitcoin bulls defended the $40,000 level. This is all happening as the Fed raises interest rates for the first time since 2018. Is it time to buy bitcoin and altcoins? Which ones to buy and is the bull coming? It is impossible to give clear answers to these, but with the FED’s statements, we have entered a new period and the trend is expected to return.

Joe Parys shared 3 altcoins that will be bought in March 2022 and can bring serious income to his investor. Of course, there is also the possibility that the investor of these altcoins will reset all their money. For this reason, you should never invest under the guidance of popular analysts or influencers without doing your detailed research.

PolyPad

The first of these is the PolyPad. PolyPad’s mission is to break down barriers to accessing new early-stage blockchain projects built on promising DLTs. Possibly the most promising layer2 platform, Polygon has the ability to significantly improve the speed, throughput, and efficiency of Ethereum and essentially any other EVM-compatible chain.

With serious persistence and one of the largest developer networks, Polygon can have a bright future full of opportunities for PolyPad participants.

NeoFi

NeoFi is designed to provide instant access to pre-built portfolios modeled on some of the most popular crypto indices, hedge funds and trends.

Among many other great features, users can also consolidate their crypto holdings, earning high returns on their unused crypto assets! Joe says he trusts the project on this one, but we don’t know if he got paid for it. NeoFi will be released on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Users will be able to earn between 10% and 20% on their staked assets while holding NeoFi tokens.

ADADAO (ADAO)

ADADAO is a DeFi protocol on the Cardano blockchain that facilitates the creation of fully collateralized stablecoins leveraging Native Cardano Assets. ADADAO will be released on March 21, 2022, and this will be on BSCPad, ETHPad and VelasPad.

ADADAO will be a decentralized protocol. It is also the first stablecoin project based on interest fee borrowing and will build on Cardano, bringing a mobile and accessible stablecoin free of volatility to the Cardano ecosystem. Joe thinks that this project will also make its investors happy.