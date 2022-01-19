These 3 Metaverse Coins Started The Day With A Rally: 800 Percent!

Metaverse coins and projects are the hottest trend in the crypto market. Although giants like Bitcoin, Ethereum or Solana closed the week with sideways price movements, we witnessed price increases of up to 800% in a number of metaverse-focused projects. In this article, we list 3 metaverse projects with 24-hour earnings ranked from lowest to highest.

Metaverse coin bursts of the day: METAL, MRE, NJF

Released on January 18, 2021, Meta Legends (META) is a Binance Smart Chain based NFT collection that seeks to create a complete ecosystem for its users. Meta Legends developed the Meta-Connect application to connect community members. Users can get in touch on the map and share their NFTs. As for the price action, BEP-20-based METAL has seen an incredible price increase of over 492% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, it is trading at $0.000000000051, down 98.45% from the ATH price.

Launched on January 15, 2022, Knight War (MRE) is the native crypto of The Holy Trio Blockchain-based idle (AFK) defense game. Knight War is an ARPG game with automatic battle mechanics. The project has a dual token economy consisting of Meteor Remnant Essence (MRE) and Knight War Spirits (KWS). While originally built on BSC, the team plans to move to Polygon’s tier 2 solution as the game’s user base grows. The MRE price is up 636% at one point today. It is currently trading 32.38% below its ATH of $0.03677.

The last rally of the day is NinjaFloki’s 900% performance, which was released in December 2021. NinjaFloki is a BSC-based metaverse coin. The game was built with the Unity engine, which is one of the most popular options for metaverse projects these days. NJF price has been leading the green board for the past few weeks. However, it was unable to escape the big sell-off and fell 99.35% off its $0.0001854 ATH.