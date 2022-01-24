These 3 Metaverse Coins Leaped As Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP Crashed!

The recent crypto market crash has demoralized many investors. But for some investors, the current bear market is nothing more than a temporary fix. In addition, Metaverse coins continue to see significant price increases today. In this article, as Somagnews, we focus on the top 3 metaverse coins, MNG, MEGA and XDOGE, which have increased the most in price today.

3 metaverse coin projects

3. Moon Nation Game (MNG). Launched in June 2021, Moon Nation Game is a crypto game ecosystem built on a play-to-win model. It has an NFT market and a bridge platform and allows users to use a single token for various crypto games. The team plans to integrate more games in the future as the ecosystem grows. Also, Moon Nation is working to release a special collection of NFTs with in-game uses.

2. MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA). Launched in October 2020, MegaCryptoPolis is a decentralized city builder dApp game. The project runs on Ethereum and Tron blockchains. MegaCryptoPolis is a multiplayer strategy game that allows players around the world to collectively build a unique mega city. Every asset in the game is tokenized and stored as a unique ERC-721 NFT. In addition, MegaCryptoPolis is based on a decentralized model, where all game transactions are verified by smart contracts. To start playing, users must purchase a plot. At the time of writing, the cheapest land properties were priced at 0.098 ETH (roughly $240).

1. ClassicDoge (XDOGE). Launched in November 2021, ClassicDoge is a Metaverse platform for pet lovers. It allows users to create Ultra HD 3D NFTs of their pets that can be used on social media, games, VR platforms and more. ClassicDoge is still in its early stages. If you want to bet on ClassicDoge and the development team, you can buy XDOGE on PancakeSwap.