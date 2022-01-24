These 3 Altcoins Have Dived Deep: They’re Writing Losses!

As the cryptocurrency markets continue to decline, data shows that some altcoin holders are at a loss. The data shows that the majority of Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) owners are now making losses as the crypto markets continue to sell out. Crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock looked at wallets with Cardano, determined the average purchase amount of the coins, and compared the figure to ADA’s current price to determine which holders are currently at a loss.

These 3 altcoin investors are at a loss

Intotheblock determines that if the average purchase amount is higher than the current price, the owner of the cryptocurrency is at a loss, i.e. “out of money”. On the other hand, if an investor is “in the money” i.e. the average cost is less than this current price, it is listed in profit. IntoTheBlock shows that most Cardano owners are now “underwater”, that is, at a loss. While 81 percent of those who invest in ADA are “out of money”, only 12 percent are “in the money” and 8 percent are “in the money” or at par.

Using the same process, IntoTheBlock reveals that 51 percent of Polygon investors are in the red, 37 percent are profitable and 12 percent are at par. Meanwhile, 50 percent of Shiba Inu (SHIB) purchasers are at a loss, 39 percent in profits, and 11 percent are at par. The crypto intelligence firm also shows that 44 percent of those who have invested in Dogecoin continue to lose positions, 52 percent are in profit and 5 percent are at par.

Looking at Bitcoin and Ethereum, IntoTheBlock shows that despite the decline, most BTC and ETH investors are still in the green. While Bitcoin has lost nearly half of its value in two months, 58 percent of investors are still holding on to their gains. As for ETH, 61 percent of its holders are “in the money”, 30 percent are “without money” and 9 percent are at par.