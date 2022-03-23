These 2 Altcoins Announce Giant Deals! “Prices May Increase Suddenly”

Over the past day, the two altcoins have been in focus with various deals. While it is thought that the tokens of crypto money exchanges Crypto.com and FTX, which are the subject of the agreements, will gain momentum with the effect of the news, analysts expect greater rises. Here are the details…

Bitcoin and altcoin exchange Crypto.com becomes FIFA sponsor

Crypto.com has announced that it is the official partner of the event, which is seen as the biggest sporting event in the world. On March 22, FIFA announced that Crypto.com will be the exclusive crypto sponsor of the Fifa World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar. Football’s international governing body announced the partnership on its website. The partnership will be mutually beneficial for all parties, as “there is no platform with greater reach and cultural impact than FIFA’s global football platform,” according to Kay Madati, FIFA Commercial Director.

As we reported on Somanews, Crypto.com has earned a reputation as one of the fastest growing exchanges in the cryptocurrency ecosystem with over 10 million users. Key to the stock market’s rapid rise is thought to be high-end marketing campaigns and sponsorship of sports teams and events. At the time of writing, CRO has bounced from $0.412 to $0.422 and is up 1.5 percent.

FTX acquires Good Luck Games

The FTT token, which is considered the backbone of the FTX ecosystem, also came to the fore with a partnership. FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF) has acquired Storybook Brawl developer Good Luck Games. FTX acquired the game developer for an undisclosed amount. According to SBF’s tweet, in-house game developers will try to develop Web3 games.

FTX has launched a gaming unit that allows game publishers to adopt a “crypto-as-a-service” model. Meanwhile, the ecosystem’s native token, FTT, gained nearly 10 percent last week. CryptoPoseiddon, a crypto analyst, evaluated the FTT price trend and predicted that the token could rebound to $48. The analyst has set a target of $65 for FTT. Tedtalksmarco, on the other hand, set a target of $60 while maintaining its bullish outlook on FTT.