These 2 actors of the series had a real life relationship

No doubt, fans of The Big Bang Theory will remember Sheldon Cooper’s neighbor and Leonard’s girlfriend in the CBS sitcom Penny. From the first season of the series, Leonard set out to conquer the clueless and beautiful blonde.

As everyone saw on The Big Bang Theory, Leonard and Penny became boyfriends and stayed on a swing for several seasons until they finally got married.

But, what fans of The Big Bang Theory don’t know, is that Leonard and Penny’s cast, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, were briefly dating during the first few seasons of the comedy series.

Then, as the romantic story of their characters on The Big Bang Theory progressed, the two actors ended up in love in real life and were in a relationship for two years, the actress said during a recent interview with Dax Shepard for his podcast, Armchair. Expert. Cuoco also revealed that she had been interested in Galecki from the beginning:

“We were at the beginning of the series for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was in love with Galecki, but she had a girlfriend.”

“Then we dated for two years, but then we broke up. Fortunately, Johnny and I came out of this so brilliantly and today we are closer than ever. “



