These 19 crypto currencies are being reviewed to list

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it is researching to list 19 cryptocurrencies.

According to the announcement made on the stock exchange today, the assets examined are as follows:

Ampleforth (AMPL), Band Protocol (BAND), Balancer (BAL), Blockstack (STX), Curve, Fetch.ai (FET), Flexacoin (FXC), Helium (HNT), Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), Kava (KAVA) , Melon (MLN), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Paxos Gold (PAXG), Reserve Rights (RSR), tBTC (TBTC), The Graph, THETA (THETA), UMA (UMA), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

Among the cryptocurrencies that Coinbase plans to place on their platforms, cryptocurrencies focused on DeFi (decentralized finance) draw attention.

After the news, some cryptocurrencies experienced increases of up to 20 percent.

The statement also stated that over time, it is aimed to ensure that all Coinbase customers can reach at least 90 percent of the total market value of cryptocurrencies in circulation. In addition, it was emphasized that the decision to list any asset requires significant technical and compatibility analysis, and not all assets may be listed in all regions. It was also noted that these 19 assets could not be guaranteed to be listed.

Last month it announced 18 cryptocurrencies

The stock market reported that it was exploring last June to list 18 different cryptocurrencies.

The listing of cryptocurrencies on Coinbase often results in a huge increase in the value of that cryptocurrency. Looking at it recently, OmiseGo (OMG) and Maker (MKR) are the most notable examples.



