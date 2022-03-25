These 15 Memes and Metaverse Coins Have Exploded: Here’s the Given List!

The rise of Bitcoin above $ 43,500 created a positive atmosphere in the entire market, and the market value of all cryptocurrencies rose to $ 2.07 trillion. This has also affected the metaverse and meme coin projects, with 15 coins rising from these segments over the past 24 hours. Here are the details…

8 metaverse coins marked the day with their rise

First of all, looking at the coins of projects focused on the metaverse field, GridZone.io (ZONE) seems to have experienced a 36.1% increase. In second place, Cool Cats Milk (MILK) rose 32.1% and Realm (REALM) rose 31.3%. Axie Infinity (AXS) gained 10.2 percent and VIBE (VIBE) gained 19.2 percent. Axie Infinity was the first game to truly garner widespread attention, highlighting the possibilities P2E has to offer, and it continues to lead in 2022 as the protocol prepares for its next major launch.

The most important development that helped boost the forward outlook for AXS was the launch of Axie Infinity: Origin, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. This expectation may have caused a rise in the price of AXS. vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) was up 15.7 percent and UFO Gaming (UFO) was up 14.8 percent. Finally, Torum (XTM) experienced an increase of 9.8 percent. Torum recently held a question and answer event with Dreamverse Pro.

7 meme coins were also among the ones that experienced the most increase

Apart from metaverse coins, 7 meme coins have gained in value over the past day. As we reported on Somanews, meme coins are coins that gained popularity in 2021 with the rise of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The most rising meme coin in the past 24 hours was DogeFi (DOGEFI). DOGEFI experienced an increase of 23.4 percent. After DOGEFI, Solabrador (SOLAB) gained 21.3 percent.