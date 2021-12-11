These 15 Altcoins Are Trending On Binance Boards!

This week, while Ethereum (ETH) ranks first among the most talked about altcoin projects on social media, we see ETH in the 4th place in the trend of the Binance stock market. As always, the exchange’s native token, BNB, is the most sought-after cryptocurrency. Let’s take a quick look at which altcoins are most sought after on Binance these days…

15 altcoin projects on Binance investors’ radar

You can take a look at the 15 most searched altcoins by social volume here. When it comes to Binance’s trending altcoin list, Binance Coin (BNB) is in the first place. Polygon (MATIC) and Terra (LUNA), positioned right behind it, were the most durable altcoins in the December correction. Ethereum is in the 4th place of the list, followed by Bitcoin. It may come as a surprise, but Dogecoin, one of the popular meme coins, did not even make it to the top 15, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 6th place. This could be due to selling pressure triggered by a correction of up to 20% in BTC and up to 30% in most major altcoins. Later in the list, metaverse coin-focused projects GalaGames (GALA), 8th place Solana (SOL) and the following ranks The SandBox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA).

Moving forward in Binance trends, Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Smooth Love Potion (SLP), Avalanche (AVAX) and Contentos (COS) are positioned. COS based on Binance Chain (BEP2) is seen more frequently in trend rankings this week. After a productive November, it came to the fore with its explosions exceeding 150% in December. COS is trading 70% below its ATH of $0.08527 two years ago.