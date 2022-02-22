These 11 Memes and Metaverse Coins Are On The Green Board As The Market Melts!

After the Ukrainian move, the Bitcoin and altcoin market could not get rid of the selling pressure as the Russian ruble fell to 6-year lows against the dollar. Most cryptocurrencies posted double-digit losses over the past week. In this article, let’s take a look at today’s green board leaders from the meme and metaverse coin market.

These 5 meme coins are first on the green board

Data from CoinGecko shows that Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) has had the highest performance in the last 24-hour timeframe. The meme project, unlike the others, has a “cat” theme and is based on Solana. In second place is the community-focused meme project Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE), based in Korea, which rose 8.8% and was released on May 12, 2021. IoTexShiba (IOSHIB) climbed 4.7% to place third on the green board. Meme coin is an IoTex Blockchain-based cryptocurrency that aims to provide passive income to its investors. Last on the list are Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) and Donkey (DONK). PPBLZ is a Blockchain-based digital card game with DeFi capabilities and NFTs as player-owned, in-game assets. DONK is a community project that donated a portion of its supply to Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. There is no recent Twitter announcement that moves the prices of the tokens we mentioned.

Metaverse coin review

DEEPSPACE (DPS) is at the top of the Metaverse coin list, rising over 8%. Second-place DeFi Degen Land (DDL), a metaverse game that rewards its champions with dollars, is up more than 5% today despite the market-wide correction. Yield Guild Games (YGG), a guild-focused project, announced that it has been added to the list of cryptocurrencies to be used in xSpend payments during the day. This news seems to have moved the YGG price. VFOX (VFOX), Meta Spatial (SPAT), and Spheroid Universe (SPH) are metaverse projects that round out the list with 24-hour gains under 5%.

Apart from memes and metaverse coins, you can reach the latest developments from the 9 altcoin projects we have transferred as Somanews. FriesDAO has announced plans to acquire fast food giants like Popeye’s, Burger King and Taco Bell as part of its crypto governance experiment.