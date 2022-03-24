These 10 DeFi Altcoins Have Arrived With Major Developments: Here is the Detailed List!

The DeFi altcoin market is one of the most evolving Blockchain sectors in recent years. Therefore, it is necessary to follow the latest update, partnership and integration news closely.

Here are the developments of the week from 10 DeFi altcoin projects

Unstoppable Domain, the NFT domain provider, has recently added a new feature to its platform. According to the announcement, the new feature “Humanity Check” will facilitate easy login.

The popular algorithmic stablecoin Terra USD (UST) is live now on Polygon. Additionally, this listing is made possible through the fiat-to-crypto gateway platform Transak. It also means that users can now purchase UST on Polygon using Transak.

dForce, an integrated platform for DeFi protocols, has announced plans to launch DeFi protocols at Polygon. That’s why they’re integrating with dForce expansion plans.

The Polkastarter gaming guild, the blockchain gaming platform powered by Polkastarter, recently formed a strategic partnership with Real Fevr. Additionally, as part of the partnership, both platforms are waiting for the official Alpha test 2.0 for FEVR Battle Arena.

Open-source, surveillance-free liquidity protocol Aave recently launched its V3 protocol. According to the announcement, the Aave V3 protocol is currently the most updated version of the Aave protocol.

Zebec enlists the support of Chainlink price feeds. The Chainlink price feed will help provide security for Zebec’s automated dollar cost averaging feature.

Transak has partnered with OneRare. OneRare is the world’s first food metaverse game. Therefore, the partnership will help facilitate transactions involving the OneRare native token ORARE.

DeFi platform Timeswap is now on the Polygon Blockchain. TimeswapLabs is the first oracleless money market protocol ever. Additionally, it offers users both permissionless and liquidation-free loans.

AllianceBlock technology is now in VISIV. The partnership will strategically help drive innovation in the electronic music industry. Thanks to the partnership, the metaverse, Blockchain games, etc. More work expected on web 3.0 features such as

Solana-based lending and borrowing protocol Jet has released details of its JetDAO and Jet governance launch. Also, the launch of the protocol shows that JET token holders are listed in the protocol’s governance and decision-making process.