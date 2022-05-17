Theresa Giudice from RHONJ “invites a lot of housewives” to Luis Ruelas’ wedding: “Let’s see who comes”

A holiday worthy of a housewife (or many)! Teresa Guidis talked about her upcoming wedding with fiance Luis Ruelas and even took a look at the star-studded guest list.

“I invite a lot of housewives. … Let’s see who will come, and who can, and who can’t,” the 49—year-old star of the TV series “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” told us at the NBCUniversal preview event on Monday, May 16.

The author of The Standing Strong, who got engaged to 47-year-old Ruelas in October 2021, especially noted that she invited the star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Kenya Moore. Giudice had previously invited Andy Cohen and told him to bring his best friend Sarah Jessica Parker.

The New Jersey native is “still debating” whether she should film a Garden State wedding for RHONJ, telling us, “It’s too much, you know?” However, she is certainly preparing for the party of a lifetime.

“I’ve done a lot,” admitted Gidis, although she still has “a few things” to complete before the important day, including “maybe” trying some dishes. She “definitely” does fitness before the wedding, telling us that she “trains every day.”

The reality TV star isn’t the only one planning a wedding, telling us she shares responsibility with her fiance. Ruelas is “very practical, and that’s what I like,” she said, comparing him to her ex—husband Joe Guidis, calling Ruelas “so unlike my ex.”

Teresa also noted that she does not need to “lay down” her future husband, “as I did [my ex]. He’s so good. I like the way he dresses. …And I like how he participates in everything.”

We confirmed the newlyweds’ romance in November 2020, two months after she and 49-year-old Joe finalized their divorce. Ruelas proposed while on vacation in Greece almost a year later.

“My fiance, you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you, especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters,” Teresa wrote on Instagram, announcing their engagement in October 2021.

The four daughters of the Bravo personality —Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with Joe— will all be by her side when she stands at the altar. (Although Melissa Gorga’s sister-in-law awkwardly found out she wasn’t at the wedding when Teresa was asked on the March episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” she later revealed on her Melissa Gorga on Display podcast that she was “fine” and “OK” with the decision.)

In April, Teresa told us, “I’m going with the girls to look for bridesmaid dresses and with my future mother-in-law, so it’s interesting,” adding, “I’m trying to assimilate all this.”