“There’s still a long way to go to PlayStation 4,” according to Sony

From the Japanese company they admit that the efforts are focused on PlayStation 5, but they assure that PS4 will still be an important part of future plans.

After the releases of The Last of Us Part II in June and Ghost of Tsushima last Friday, it is an open secret that the great exclusive releases for PlayStation 4 have come to an end. Despite this, from Sony they assure that, although it is evident that the useful life of the console languishes before the imminent launch of PS5, they will not leave it aside, making it clear that “there is still much to come”.

In a talk with Geoff Keighley, Eric Lempel, Sony’s head of global marketing, says that many of the experiences to come in the coming months are only possible on new hardware such as PS5, but that PS4 “is an important part. “of what they do, and that the Japanese company will continue to support the console in the near future.

Still life for PS4

“We believe that all the features of the PlayStation 5 lead to a new generation experience, but in many cases we cannot take everyone from previous consoles to that experience,” says Lempel. “You need new hardware, new devices to experience what developers want you to experience.”

“PS4 is an important part of everything we do, and it will continue to be so,” he says flatly. “There is still much more to come for PS4, I think we are going to see some of the greatest games of the generation coming in the coming weeks, but that will continue. PS5 is the next generation, but we still have things prepared for those who will stick with PS4. There’s still a lot of life to this product. ”

As we said, after these two releases it is to be expected that we will no longer see exclusive weight for the console, since the efforts of Sony and all the studios that make up the PlayStation Studios brand are already focused on PS5, with games like Miles Morales Spider -Man, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart or Horizon: Forbidden West. However, there are many more cross-platform games to launch, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Marvel’s Avengers or the respective annual sports installments such as FIFA 21 or NBA 2K21.



