There’s News About Drew McIntyre’s Status in WWE, and I’m Wondering What The Long-Term Plans Are

Drew McIntyre is out of action after tearing his eardrum at Survivor Series. The injury forced him to withdraw from the team match with Shamus against Uso next week on Smackdown, and this absence imperceptibly lasted for the whole of December. In fact, it looks like he’s still not ready to return to competition.

According to ComicBook, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the WWE show on December 26 at Madison Square Garden. He was originally set up for an eight-man tag team match with Brown Strowman, Kevin Owens and Seamus against Uso, Sami Zane and Solo Sikoa. It doesn’t happen anymore. Instead, fans will reportedly get Strowman and Owens against Uso, while McIntyre looks to get some more free time.

Injuries happen in wrestling, and although they fight them from time to time in high-load places (like Cody Rhodes in Hell In A Cell), there is absolutely no reason why someone should rush due to injury to put on a random house show. Drew McIntyre needs to take the time to come back fully recovered and ready for another great run. However, what exactly it might be for mileage remains an open question. In fact, I’m very curious where he goes from here.

What will Drew McIntyre do next in WWE?

For part of 2022, Drew McIntyre has positioned himself as the biggest threat to Roman Rains and is likely to finally win his titles. He was up against the tribal chief in the main event of Clash At The Castle in front of about 60,000 people, and although he couldn’t show his British bulldog moment in front of European fans, he put on a hell of a show further. established himself as one of the biggest stars of WWE.

But after that, his performances became a little more ordinary. He had multiple feuds in premium live tournaments with Carrion Cross, which was cute enough. He put an end to the feud, and also partially legitimized Cross, which was a great use of his time. He was then added to War Games as part of Seamus’ team, which made sense given his history with The Bloodline, but to be honest, he still felt a bit late. And he’s been gone ever since.

So what should WWE do with one of its biggest stars who currently has no direction? They could always win back with Roman Rains, but given the possible appearance of Rock at WrestleMania 39, it seems unlikely. Is he not allowed in until the Battle Royale? Maybe he’s going for a big run, but he gets knocked out by another A-lister and they start feuding? Maybe someone like Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes? Maybe, with all due respect to my beloved LA Knight, it will be the first major feud for Bray Wyatt?

There are many possible directions WWE could go with Drew McIntyre over the next few premium live events, but the important thing is that he’s not perceived as falling on the map. With WrestleMania season approaching, he needs to work on the program with someone else who has finished. He’s a guy with a lot of leverage, and he has to work on key stories with high leverage. Fingers crossed, WWE picks the right superstar.