Does anyone else miss the Avengers? It’s been more than a decade since the original six members of the Marvel team first came together to save the world before they headed to a local shawarma joint to eat some meat sandwiches. The next time you review all the Marvel movies in order, pay attention to one detail in the famous shawarma scene after the credits in the 2012 film, especially Chris Evans.

At the end of “The Avengers” after Tony Stark almost fell to his death, putting an end to the invasion swarming around New York. When he finds himself alive and well, he asks his fellow heroes if they would like to taste shawarma with him. And, of course, after the credits at the end of “The Avengers” there is a scene of the Avengers quietly munching their sandwiches. The Hidden Marvel Detail Instagram account noted the following:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Hidden Marvel Details (@hiddenmarveldetail)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

As the short video shows, Chris Evans’ Captain America puts his hand on his face and doesn’t eat because he actually had a beard and is working on one of his other great roles, “Through the Snow.” The details are absolutely correct, although it may not seem obvious in the scene itself. As the director of “The Avengers” Joss Whedon previously spoke about the Marvel directors’ round table in the special issue of “Avengers: Infinity War” (via Screen Rant) about the shawarma scene:

It was during… While we were doing the press after the premiere at the hotel. There was a shawarma about three blocks away. [Kevin Feige] got everyone there. Evans had a beard. So they put how… It was like Warren Beatty Dick Tracy, like, he’s got a giant jaw, and he just kind of hid it like this [puts his right hand on his jaw].

Evans’ beard was covered with a prosthetic on his face so that the beard would not be visible. In addition, the cast of “The Avengers” told EW about it, where it turned out that Robert Downey Jr. often made fun of Evans’ appearance during the scene. Apparently, his mouth was almost taped for this scene, so there were no lines or food for Steve Rogers.

Along with the details about Chris Evans during this scene, it’s pretty crazy that it was arranged after the premiere of the film had already taken place, and there were only a few weeks left before the release in theaters around the world. It was certainly a fun addition to The Avengers that we didn’t soon forget.

Ten years later, the Marvel cinematic universe has certainly changed a lot. Chris Evans’ Captain America isn’t going to be coming back after his emotional departure in “Avengers: Finale,” and many of those heroes now have younger stars taking on those mantles, including an Iron Heart for Iron Man who was introduced in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

You can keep up to date with upcoming Marvel events here on CinemaBlend. Until the next one, here’s a reminder to treat yourself to a delicious shawarma sandwich today!