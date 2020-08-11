There’s a new movie made by James Wan

The director of Aquaman produces a new film adaptation of the legendary 80’s series with David Hasselhoff set today.

The 80s are more fashionable than ever; so much so, that a new film adaptation of The Fantastic Car or Knight Rider, the mythical television series of the 80s that launched actor David Hasselhoff to stardom, is already being worked on by James Wan, director of Aquaman, as a producer. This has been shared exclusively by the Deadline medium, ensuring that the contract has already been signed with his partner Michael Clear from Atomic Monster together with the production company Spyglass Media.

Knight Rider Cinematic Reboot

Thus, this new version of The Fantastic Car will be a reboot of the franchise set today and will have the former video game scriptwriter TJ Fixman as the main person in charge of the script along with Judson Scott as executive producer; yes, beyond these first data have not transcended more details of the argument or the actor who will put himself in the shoes of Michael Knight.

It is also not known if the same model of the series car will remain, the legendary Pontiac Trans Am nicknamed K.I.T.T. (in a clear nod to the original work) or a suitably tuned current sports car in the style of Knight Industries 2000 will be presented, as was done with the ill-fated 2008 series and its Ford Mustang.

The original Knight Rider series aired for the first time on the NBC channel between 1982 and 1986, as we say, being the springboard for actor David Hasselhoff before his iconic role in the series Baywatch, back in the 90s. Then, Knight Rider has become an icon of the eighties, in addition to inspiring new series (both in the 90s and the end of the 2000s), films (with several TV movies such as Knight Rider 2000) and video games such as Knight Rider: 2002’s The Game and its sequel.



