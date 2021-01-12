There will be the Super Mario 3D World + trailer

The title, exclusive to Nintendo Switch after its passage through Wii U, will arrive next February with online mode and an expansion dedicated to Bowser.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will be seen in a new official trailer this Tuesday, January 12. The exclusive video game for Nintendo Switch, a port of the original Wii U work with additions such as cooperative online mode and an expansion we don’t know about yet, will be shown with a new two-minute preview. Confirmed schedules.

According to Nintendo of America, which has advanced the information in the first place, it will be at 3:00 p.m. peninsular time in Spain (2:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands) when we can see the trailer. It will not be a live streaming, but from that time on we will be able to see the video on the official Nintendo channels. Hopefully, what exactly it is and how much content this expansion of Bowser’s fury will offer us.

Timetable in Spain, USA and Latin America of the new trailer for Super Mario 3D World

