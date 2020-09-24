There will be one more delay for Black Widow

Disney, predictably, made another delay for the Black Widow release date. The company postponed the movie’s release date to 2021 due to the global coronavirus outbreak. With the release of Black Widow in 2021, for the first time since 2009, a calendar year will be completed before a Marvel Cinema Universe movie is released.

The new release date of Black Widow is set for May 7, 2021. Under normal circumstances, the film was planned to appear before the audience on May 1, 2020. The change to Black Widow also affected the release date of other Marvel movies that will follow. The release date of the movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was changed from May 7, 2021 to July 9, 2021. It has been announced that The Eternal will appear on November 5, 2021 instead of February 12, 2021.

Disney films outside of the Marvel Cinema Universe also got their share of these changes. The vision dates of the highly anticipated movies such as West Side Story and The King’s Man have also been changed.

Black Widow isn’t the only female superhero movie whose release date has changed. Warner Bros. Wonder Woman also delayed the release of 1984. The movie, which is normally planned to be released on October 2, will appear before the audience on December 25. However, it should not be forgotten that this date may change depending on the course of the coronavirus epidemic.



