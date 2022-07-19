There will be no Galaxy S22 FE, but there will be Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung has reportedly stopped developing the Galaxy S22 FE to focus on its flagship Galaxy S22 line. Released earlier this year with great fanfare, the Galaxy S22 series is Samsung’s current flagship smartphone line. It is headed by the S22 Ultra, which replaced the Galaxy Note series as Samsung’s most premium phablet after the South Korean firm decided to open the curtain on its Galaxy Note line. Besides the Ultra, the S22 series also includes the S22 Plus and Vanilla S22, all of which come with high-end hardware.

Over the past couple of years, Samsung has released models of its flagship devices “FE” or Fan Edition, but with simplified specifications to reduce costs without affecting the size of profits. According to rumors that appeared earlier this year, the company was preparing to use the MediaTek Dimension 9000 processor in its Galaxy S22 FE instead of the high-performance Snapdragon chip installed in the flagship S22 line. For reference: The flagship devices of the S22 series run on either Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, depending on the market.

According to the South Korean blog The Elec, Samsung abandoned the Galaxy S22 FE because the company wanted to increase production of its Galaxy S22 series models, especially the S22 Ultra. Due to the ongoing shortage of chips, Samsung had to choose between two devices, and as a result, the chips intended for the S22 FE were transferred to the S22 Ultra. It is assumed that initially the company planned to produce three million Galaxy S22 FE devices.

Galaxy S23 FE is still on the way

Interestingly, the report claims that the cancellation of the Galaxy S22 FE is a one-time solution and does not mean that Samsung is permanently abandoning the FE series. On the contrary, they say that the company is still planning to release the Galaxy S23 FE next year and wants to ship three million devices worldwide. While this is good news for people looking to buy a mid-range Samsung phone next year, this year shoppers on a tight budget will either have to purchase a Galaxy A series device or switch to another brand instead.

Samsung’s strategy of focusing on the S22 Ultra makes sense from a business perspective, as the company probably makes a lot more money on each unit of its flagship phone than on the average. However, it also means that the FE series will miss a generation after two consecutive years of FE devices that have brought the company a decent income. The Galaxy S20 FE has reportedly sold over 10 million units worldwide, making it one of Samsung’s best-selling smartphones in 2020-2021. It remains to be seen whether Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be able to repeat this success or by then people will switch to other brands.