There will be no free control upgrade to PS5

505 Games publishes a statement in which it explains the situation of Control Ultimate Edition. Basic control runs out of free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

505 Games publishes a statement explaining the reasons why Control: Ultimate Edition will be the only version to have improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series X. In the words of the editor, bringing a game to the new generation “is a challenge “, And even more so when they realized” the difficulties of updating “the current user base to future platforms” with full parity “.

Therefore, they reiterate that users who have the basic edition of Control will not receive a free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X, even if you have the season pass in your possession. You can continue to enjoy your copy of Control on next-generation platforms thanks to backward compatibility, which will give you “an improved experience” compared to PS4 and Xbox One, but not completely renewed like the one that the Ultimate Edition will receive.

Control Ultimate Edition improvements xbox series x ps5

On the other hand, if you buy Control Ultimate Edition in the current generation you will have the best complete ones when you jump to the new ones. “The goal of this edition was not to release exclusive content on next-gen platforms, but to bring the full playable Control experience to new Control players in a single, easy-to-find product,” says 505 Games. They stress that the only difference between the basic and the Ultimate Edition is the way in which it takes advantage of the hardware of the new consoles.

It is initially set to hit Steam on August 27. Then, on September 10, it will do so in digital format for PS4, Xbox One and PC through the Epic Games Store. To get hold of this physical edition we will have to wait until the end of the year. It will appear only in the console version. At some point in late 2020, the digital version dedicated to PS5 and Xbox Series will arrive, while the physical will do so early next year.



