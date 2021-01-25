There will be a new shortcut for stickers on WhatsApp Web!

WhatsApp will receive the sticker shortcut feature very soon!

WhatsApp is arguably one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, in large part because it constantly updates its platform adding new features to it.

In recent weeks, the reports have detailed features like “Read Later” feature and multi-device support that will be available in the messaging app in the coming days. Now a new report talks about a new feature that is likely coming to WhatsApp Web soon.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature called Sticker Shortcut. This feature will appear in the chat bar. When implemented, WhatsApp will show a different icon (with different colors) when users put an emoji or a specific word in the chat bar. When expanding the keyboard, WhatsApp will show all the stickers.

The blog site says this feature is in development for the company’s Android app and it will be some time before beta users can get their hands on this feature through an update.

New sticker pack on WhatsApp Web

In addition to working on Sticker Shortcut, WhatsApp has launched a new pack of animated stickers on its Android and iOS-based applications. It is also available on WhatsApp Web.

This new sticker pack is called Sumikkogurashi and it weighs only 2.4MB. WhatsApp users around the world can download it to their phones by pressing the download button in the WhatsApp sticker store.

Featured stickers on WhatsApp Web

Next to the box to write, select the icon of the smiling emoji in the text box, where an additional menu with the stickers will open, in this you will see all the stickers you have saved in your last conversations. Then the process is as simple as clicking on the drawing you want to share.

Log in to WhatsApp Web by scanning the QR code

Open any WhatsApp chat

Click on the WhatsApp chat bar

On your left, right next to the recent tab, a star icon will be available