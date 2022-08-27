There will be 11 college football games today – here’s the schedule

The 2022 college football season officially kicks off in just a few hours, and there are plenty of games scheduled on the list.

Here are 11 games that will take place today:

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky at 12:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland) at 12:30. on FOXIdaho State at UNLV at 15:30. on CBS Sports NetworkConnecticut in Utah at 16:00. on Fox Sports 1Wyoming in Illinois at 16:00. on Big Ten Network Duquesne in Florida at 17:00. on ACC NetworkCharlotte in Florida Atlantic at 19:00. on CBS Sports NetworkFlorida A&M in North Carolina at 20:15. on ACC NetworkNorth Texas at UTEP at 21:00. ET Nevada in New Mexico at 22:00. ET on ESPN2Vanderbilt in Hawaii at 22:30. ET on the Sports network CBS

