There will be 11 college football games this month

It may be hard to believe, but football is already right around the corner!

While most college football teams kick the season off in September, there are a number of games on the schedule this month in the NCAA’s “Week 0.”

Including:

Vanderbilt vs. Hawai’iNevada vs. New Mexico StateAustin Peay vs. Western KentuckyIdaho State vs. UNLVUConn vs. Utah StateDuquesne vs. Florida StateCharlotte vs. Florida AtlanticFlorida A&M vs. UNCNorth Texas vs. UTEPNebraska vs. NorthwesternWyoming vs. Illinois

Week 0 takes place on August 27, with all of the games outside of North Texas at UTEP being broadcast on television.

That sets the stage for what should be an outstanding Week 1 of college football, highlighted by Notre Dame at Ohio State and Oregon vs. Georgia.