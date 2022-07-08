There should be deep parkour in Assassin’s Creed Nexus

It seems that in recent years Ubisoft has rethought its Assassin’s Creed franchise, suspending its annual releases and considering new directions for its centuries-old stealth adventure games. The entries in the Assassin’s Creed series have always added new things with each installment, such as different enemies, main characters, and settings, but the basic gameplay elements and settings have remained mostly the same. After the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in 2020, Ubisoft seems to be able to return to the drawing board in several ways.

If you believe the rumors, it looks like the developer has three big Assassin’s Creed games on the horizon. So far, the series has mostly consisted of single-player, narrative-oriented games, but things may change. While Assassin’s Creed Rift is reportedly a scaled-down version of this familiar formula, Assassin’s Creed Infinity appears to be an ambitious live-service game that will provide players with content for several years. Assassin’s Creed Nexus is an even bigger shake-up and is rumored to be a large-scale virtual game set in the world of Assassin’s Creed.

Explanation of the Nexus Rumors

There was no official news about the next Assassin’s Creed games yet, but there were a lot of rumors. According to informant and well—known industry insider Tom Henderson, Assassin’s Creed Nexus is a large-scale VR game that will allow players to take control of many different secretive main characters, starting with fan-favorite Ezio from Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations. . In addition to Ezio’s explicit appearance, previous characters such as Cassandra, Connor, and Haytham may also appear in Assassin’s Creed Nexus as playable characters. These rumored characters also suggest many different settings and historical time periods, similar to the reports about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which should offer players a great variety.

In recent years, a lot of VR games have appeared on the market, so there are many games in Assassin’s Creed Nexus that you can turn to for inspiration, especially when it comes to the approach to passing and combat. Assassin’s Creed games may prefer stealth, but they still have a lot of dynamic action. If rumors are to be believed, Assassin’s Creed Nexus will include time-based fights, pickpocketing, lock picking, and the choice of linear motion or teleportation to move around the area. Movement can be a daunting task to navigate in VR games, especially given the danger of dizziness or motion sickness, but it would be a shame to do away with the franchise’s signature parkour.

Possible features and emphasis on parkour

Parkour has become an inventive and fascinating way for players to move around the game worlds. Games such as Dying Light and its sequel use this workaround option to refresh the survival horror genre and switch familiar paths of zombie games. Parkour has also been a fundamental aspect of the Assassin’s Creed series, and it perfectly embodies the stealth agility of assassins and makes exploring historically diverse cities and areas fascinating and dynamic. However, incorporating this into a VR environment isn’t that easy, but that doesn’t mean Ubisoft should skip it.

It is reported that Assassin’s Creed Nexus will include another key element of the franchise — “Leap of Faith”. This thrilling leap from a great height may seem to some players like a representation of a virtual reality nightmare, but many would like to try this deadly trick from the comfort of their own living room. Assassin’s Creed Nexus may offer teleportation as another method of movement to combat the threat of motion sickness, but if the game includes a “Leap of Faith”, then parkour does not seem so outlandish in comparison. It seems that the game already has two methods of movement — moving forward using an analog joystick and teleportation. Giving players a choice is reasonable, but the former can definitely be included in the parkour system, as well as in simple movement.

Moving quickly around the map with a series of acrobatic stunts and dizzying feats seems like an incredible way to experience a virtual reality environment, and games like STRIDE have shown that immersive parkour in virtual reality is possible. Assassin’s Creed Nexus may have to tweak the system for virtual reality, but the deep element of parkour makes sense for a game that puts players right behind the wheel and lets them experience what it means to be an incredibly agile killing machine. Racing through urban landscapes and climbing large buildings is almost as synonymous with Assassin’s Creed as hidden blades and stealth kills, and it would be a mistake to move away from such a fundamental function among all the other changes that will appear in the franchise.