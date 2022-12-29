Jurgen Klopp explained that “there is something to like about Cody Gakpo” after he signed a contract with the Dutchman for 44 million pounds at Liverpool.

The Reds quickly struck a deal with PSV Eindhoven for their academy product and often captain Gakpo, which goes for an initial 37 million pounds.

This is the signing of a statement for the club amid uncertainty about the owners of Fenway Sports Group, and it comes at a time when Klopp hopes to revive the fortunes of his team.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Hota out of action with long-term injuries, the manager may need a Gakpo to get down to business, and speaking on the club’s official website, it becomes clear that Klopp has full confidence in his number 18.

“There’s something to like about Cody,” he said LiverpoolFC.com .

“He is only 23 years old, but he already has a lot of experience.

“He was the captain of PSV, he was the Dutch player of the year last season, and as many have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

“So it’s clear that he’s already a very, very good player, but his age also means that he has the potential to get even better.

“He is very versatile in attack, and besides, we know that he is a smart football player, as well as a smart person, so we are very happy to have the opportunity to work with him.”

The swift agreement to bring the Gakpo to Anfield is a testament to the commitment not only of FSG, but also of sporting director Julian Ward at a time when they could have dropped the gas.

Not only is FSG weighing up offers to sell the club, Ward has followed this up by submitting his resignation as he and research director Ian Graham prepare to leave in the summer.

But Ward was working during the holiday period, and negotiations were taking place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to complete a “really impressive” translation.

“It’s really good news for us that we were able to do it, and I have to say that it was a fantastic job by everyone involved, especially Julian,” Klopp continued.

“The work done for this was really impressive.

“And, in the end, we managed to sign a player we had known about for quite a long time and who, we believe, has a really bright future with us.”