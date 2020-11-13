There is “no evidence” of fraud, US election officials say.

The US government agencies in charge of security in the 2020 elections signed a statement denying any electoral fraud.

Senior US federal and state election officials said there was “no evidence” that votes were lost or changed, or that voting systems were corrupted, in the presidential elections.

Officials, who are responsible for election security across the country, have rejected claims made by President Donald Trump and Republicans that fraud and lost ballots led him to lose to Democrat Joe Biden in last week’s election.

“The November 3 election was the safest in American history,” they said in a statement Thursday.

Election Infrastructure Subsector – SCC/GCC Joint Statement on the 2020 Election. TLDR: America, we have confidence in the security of your vote, you should, too. #Protect2020 https://t.co/nT9ZnHTbSv — Chris Krebs #Protect2020 (@CISAKrebs) November 13, 2020

“There is no evidence that any voting system has removed or lost votes, changed votes or been compromised in any way,” they said.

“While we know that there are many unsubstantiated claims and opportunities for misinformation about our election process, we can assure you that we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and so should you.”

Senior officials are unaware of Trump’s fraud

The statement was issued by the Council for Government Coordination of Electoral Infrastructure, a public-private group under the main federal electoral security body, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

It was signed by the heads of the National Association of State Electoral Directors and the National Association of State Secretaries – the officials who administer elections at the state level – and by the chairman of the United States Election Assistance Commission.

It came hours after Trump retweeted an unsubstantiated claim that an election equipment manufacturer “knocked out” 2.7 million votes for him nationwide and traded hundreds of thousands of him to Biden in Pennsylvania and other states.

The statement by election security officials also came amid reports that Trump may fire CISA chief Chris Krebs, who also signed the statement released Thursday.

As we reported in Somagnews, Krebs has gone to great lengths to quell unsubstantiated fraud allegations that have surfaced while counting votes across the country, including a government site to disprove Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

Despite that, rumors and conspiracy theories of a corrupt vote that allegedly “stole” Trump have flooded the internet, and Republicans and the Trump campaign have filed multiple lawsuits across the country alleging wrongdoing.



