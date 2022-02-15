There Is Important News From These 6 Altcoins: Here’s What You Need To Know!

Cere Network is launching an NFT-based product at Polygon. Floki Inu topped the top 10 list of Ethereum whales. DARMA Capital has created the first financial derivative based on a decentralized storage protocol. And more important news has come from the crypto market.

Important developments for altcoin projects

Cere Network is launching DaVinci at Polygon, a product for content creation in the NFT-based entertainment industry. Decentralized cloud protocol Cere Network announced the launch of DaVinci on Monday and shared details on how it will enable content monetization via NFTs on Polygon.

Floki Inu entered the list of top 10 tokens purchased by the top 1,000 Ethereum wallets. Recent WhaleStats data shared that Floki Inu (FLOKI) has managed to make it into the top 10 most purchased tokens by the top 1,000 Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours.

Crypto investment firm DARMA Capital has created the first financial derivative based on a decentralized storage protocol: Filecoin Asset Use Swap or FAUS. The crypto investment firm is preparing $100 million worth of Filecoin (FIL) for the derivatives product, which is the first of its kind.

SundaeSwap (SUNDAE) is now ready to trade on Bitrue Exchange. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has announced the addition of the SundaeSwap token (SUNDAE) to the list of supported assets on its trading platform. The addition of the cryptocurrency to the industry-leading exchange is considered a major step towards greater adoption of the Cardano ecosystem’s products in the global blockchain space.

140 billion SHIB has been caught by the largest BNB whale, making the Shiba Inu the #1 asset BSC whales buy. Following the top 1,000 of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales, WhaleStatsBSC shared on its Twitter account that a 1st BNB whale bought approximately 140 billion Shiba Inu tokens on February 13.

Cardano’s SundaeSwap has set a new milestone. Cardano’s SundaeSwap DEX has reached a new milestone after crossing the $100 million mark in total locked value. Locked aggregate value (TVL) is the overall value of crypto assets placed in a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, or DeFi protocols in general. It has become an important statistic to assess the interest in this particular segment of the cryptocurrency market.