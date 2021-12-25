There Is Big News From These 2 Altcoins: Here Are The Details Of The Developments!

The 2 high-profile altcoin projects are hearing about a series of partnerships and integrations that will likely become even more useful in the years to come. In this article, we take a look at the latest developments in the integration of Polygun with the web browser Opera and the details of the Ethereum (ETH) to Internet Computer (ICP) bridge. Let’s start with important developments in the Web 3.0 industry.

Polygon details Opera integration

Ethereum layer two (Layer-2) solution Polygon (MATIC) is working with a leading software company to bring Web3 functionality to the web browser. In a new blog post, Polygon detailed how it will work with Opera Software to bring decentralized applications (DApps) to the Opera web browser. The statement shared the following about Web3:

Opera will integrate Polygon Blockchain into its Web3-ready browsers and built-in crypto wallet on Android in the first quarter of 2022. The integration will give Opera users in-browser access to over 3,000 dApps on the Polygon network.

Opera, which has its own built-in crypto wallet since 2018, already supports Ethereum’s Web3 API but suffers from high gas transaction fees, according to Polygon. However, MATIC shares that their partnership with Opera could solve this problem:

Opera’s surveillance-free crypto wallet already supports the Ethereum Web3 API, making interaction with these DApps seamless for the user. Adoption of Web3 wallets has been hindered by high gas fees on Ethereum Tier-1. Polygon comes in with a wide array of scaling options and some of the industry’s lowest transaction rates.

Altcoin project Internet Computer (ICP) connects to Ethereum

ERC-20 tokens will be allowed to exist natively on the ICP Blockchain, the developers behind a new cross-chain bridge connecting Ethereum to Internet Computer (ICP) said this week. According to the announcement as Somgnews, the bridge, called Terabethia, will provide cross-chain contract communication, asset mirroring and transfer between different Blockchains. The bridge is built on a fork of the Ethereum scaling solution StarkWare and will enable the connection between ICP-ETH.