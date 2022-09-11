There is a statue of Basim in the collector’s edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

As part of Ubisoft Forward, the company confirms various special issues related to Assassin’s Creed Mirage and pre-order content. If someone pre-orders AC Mirage, they will receive an exclusive quest based on the tale of 40 Robbers. If someone gets the Digital Deluxe edition, they will get a series of cosmetic items based on Prince of Persia. But if someone picks up the edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage “Collector’s Business”, he will treat himself to a lot of digital and physical content.

The collector’s edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage includes a Deluxe digital version of the entire game, including Prince of Persia cosmetics, a digital artbook and a digital soundtrack. But the physical content of Assassin’s Creed Mirage can attract the most attention.

The collector’s edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage also includes a 32-centimeter figure of a young Basim in a killer pose reminiscent of parkour. Considering that Assassin’s Creed Mirage uses an approach based on the principles of stealth, parkour and murder, this statue reflects the very essence. In addition, the collector’s case also includes a copy of Basim’s brooch, which, apparently, will play an important role in the game, and a physical map of the Baghdad Assassin’s Creed Mirage setting. The game also comes with a physical artbook and a soundtrack.

In addition, an exclusive style book will be released for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but its design has not yet been revealed. This is because Ubisoft allows fans to choose the design, so interesting fans should keep an eye on it in the future. As a complete breakdown, here’s everything that will be in the collector’s edition:

The base game includes clothes in the style of the Prince of Persia, eagle and steed looks, weapons and much more! Digital Artbook and Soundtrack 32 cm Basim Figurine Replica Basim Brooches Steelbook Physical Artbook and Soundtrack Map of Baghdad

It should be noted that the base game Assassin’s Creed Mirage itself is cheaper than most AAA games. It costs $49.99. The digital edition of the game is only $ 10 more expensive, and the collector’s edition is $ 149.99. In other words, this is the price of the game plus $100 for various physical and digital content, which should attract many fans.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming out in 2023 for Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.