There is a potential schedule for the return of Zach Wilson after injury

The New York Jets had a big scare during yesterday’s preseason opener when starting quarterback Zach Wilson fell due to a serious knee injury.

Fortunately for all parties involved, the MRI results of Wilson’s right knee injury brought some pretty positive news.

The former No. 2 overall suffered a bone bruise and a small meniscus tear during yesterday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Jets insider Brian Costello, he is out of the game for 2-4 weeks.

“There’s a chance the doctors will find something different when they fix the meniscus, but right now it’s good news for Zach and the Jets,” Costello added.

The Jets will open their 2022 regular season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 11—a little less than a month later. If this injury schedule is accurate, Wilson could be back before the first week’s match.

Wilson almost certainly finished the preseason, making way for veteran backup Joe Flacco.