There is a halving on two altcoins this week

This week, both Zcoin (XZC) and Callisto (CLO) will be halving the block reward. The XZC halving is a few hours away while the CLO halving is 6 days later.

2020 has been a year of halving. By first Bitcoin Cash, then Bitcoin, block rewards were halved or significantly reduced in a large number of cryptocurrencies in a row.

This week, there will be a halving in two altcoins. The first is in Zcoin (XCZ), a privacy-focused cryptocurrency. Block rewards in XZC will be reduced from 25 XZC to 12.5 XZC today at around 23.00. After the halving, the distribution of the mining reward will change as well as the halving. Before the halving, 56 percent of the block reward goes to the miners, while this rate will be 50 percent after the halving. In addition, the share of the development fund will increase from 6 percent to 15 percent.

Zcoin (XZC) is an open source, privacy-focused cryptocurrency that was launched in September 2016.

Another cryptocurrency in the countdown for Halving is that the block rewards in Callisto (CLO), which was created by forking from Ethereum Classic in 2018, will be reduced from 129 CLO to 77 CLO on September 20. Unlike XCZ, block reward halving takes place every year in CLO. CLO, which achieved a market value of $ 20 million in the first period of its launch, is now 1.4 million dollars. Crypto money is also listed on Bitfinex, one of the leading exchanges.

After the halving in these two altcoins, there will be a halving in Zcash (ZEC) in November and Horizen (ZEN) in December. Block rewards in ZEC, which are privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies like XZC, will decrease from 5 to 2.5 and from 7.5 to 3.75 in ZEN.



