There is a chance that a Twitter ‘dislike’ button will win

A statement by the Twitter product leader posted on Tuesday (17) brings information that haters will finally love: the platform is “exploring” the inclusion of a “dislike” button in posts, although this is not among your priorities.

The information was posted by Twitter representative Kayvon Beykpour in response to a Tweet from security expert Jackie Singh who asked for the solution of what he called “real problems: removing untruthful, coordinated behaviors, improving the user experience regarding harassment and reporting , add a ‘dislike’ button or negativity capability, and harmful misinformation to users ”.

In response, Beykpour ensures that topics 1, 2 and 4 are literally Twitter’s top priority. As for item 3, this is “something we are exploring,” he said.

Twitter’s priorities

Kayvon Beykpour was adamant in stating that Twitter’s top priorities have been focused for several years on combating disinformation and strengthening user safety, through better tools to contain and report harassment and repress the spread of incorrect information that could harm the community .

Regarding Fake News, Twitter revealed that it marked more than 300,000 posts as untrue, considering them as electoral misinformation, among them several made directly by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

In fact, Twitter already did an experiment, in 2017, with the idea of ​​a “dislike” button, but it didn’t work as an antithesis to “like” it. Through the tool, it was possible to mark tweets that users did not like, but the information was not available in the publication.

It may be that an alternative to this procedure is being “explored”. But only time will tell.



