There are only a few hours left until the 2022 NBA Draft, but in fact there has never been such a bright promising player as Zion Williamson or Anthony Davis.

However, there has been a sudden shift in the odds of who will walk first. According to SI Sportsbook, Duke striker Paolo Bankero has become the new betting favorite with odds of -200 to become first overall in the Orlando Magic.

The forward of “Banchero” and “Auburn” Jabari Smith Jr. has been in a tie for the best chances for several weeks now. According to the latest odds, Smith has +120 to go first, while Gonzaga center/forward Chet Holmgren is third with +900.

But recently there have been rumors that Smith is the main candidate for the first place. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this morning that it will be Smith at Orlando, Holmgren at the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 and Banchero at the Houston Rockets at 3.

The players need to know something that Voy doesn’t. If not, they may be in a world of monetary damage.

As a rookie at Duke last season, Paolo Bankero was one of the best players in the country. He averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four.

Banchero earned first-team All-ACC, ACC Rookie of the Year, and second-team All-American honors for his efforts.

If he comes out on top in the overall standings tonight, as the sports bookies seem to think, he will become the fifth player in Duke history to receive the top pick.