There are too many Bitcoin whales on the exchanges

Ki Young Ju, CEO of the cryptocurrency data analytics platform CryptoQuant, said there are too many whales in the stock markets and urged not to buy on dips for the short term.

The fact that Bitcoin has risen over $ 19,000 again and continues to hold here has brought investors to a very important crossroads between buy and sell. While BTC investments of institutional companies have encouraged everyone to buy, the data of whales to enter the stock markets and deposit funds show the opposite.

According to the well-known on-chain crypto data platform Santiment, whales are ready to take profits. Santiment also announced that the number of accounts with funds between 10,000 and 100,000 BTC has dropped significantly as of November. Since November 18, the whales have either abandoned the net or sold and distributed their BTC for profit-taking.

Buying corporate firms, selling individual investors

Another data from Santiment shows that the market is currently in a downward trend. While it was stated that Bitcoin and the entire crypto money market were under pressure, it was informed that the total balance of wallets holding small amounts of BTC also decreased and that the retail investors actually turned to sales during this period when corporate firms were buying.

Transaction volumes decreased

The decline in transaction volumes since November is also noteworthy. While the Bitcoin transaction volume reached $ 60 billion in total in the bull run of the past month, this figure has now declined below $ 25 billion … Experts attribute these moves to the current suspicion of BTC traders and investors, and at least $ 20,000 with these indicators. They state that the threshold is difficult to cross.

Whales come to stock markets

On-chain and off-chain data, on the other hand, show that whales are coming to stock markets to make huge profits from their BTC. Ki-Young-Ju, a crypto analyst who has followed the whale movements in the recent period, used the following statements in his Twitter comment:

“Profit was realized at $ 19250 and switched from 10x long to 1x normal long. Looking at the Average of All Exchange Entries (144 block MA), whales are depositing BTC in exchanges. I think they need more time to make a profit. ”

On the other hand, it is seen that Asian whales also sent huge sums to the Huobi exchange. According to analyst Ju; Under these circumstances it is not very safe to “enter long”. Indicating that it would be better for investors to wait for the whales to increase prices, the analyst said, “Don’t take that damn fall … There are too many whales in the stock markets.”



