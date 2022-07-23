There are teasing changes among us that will appear in future updates

It’s hard to ignore the rampant success of “Among Us” over the past couple of years. Indie’s popularity skyrocketed in 2020, and its popularity persists to this day. Originally available for PC and mobile devices, “Among Us” was ported to many other platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch, which only helped to further increase the player base. The game’s developers, Innersloth, continue to support “Among Us” and have been adding several new mechanics and content since last year.

Innersloth does a lot to support the gaming community by offering new maps, cosmetic items and roles among us. He also introduced the Cosmicube unlock system, which is similar to combat passes from other games. In short, the more someone plays, the more experience can be used to unlock certain cosmetics in a branched path. Innersloth teases that another Cosmicube is coming soon along with some other changes.

This was published in a recent blog post on the developer’s website, which notes a number of changes that will soon be implemented among us. The team notes that there will be updates and improvements in this update that were not ready for the last update. Moreover, the blog post also teases the aforementioned new Cosmicube, giving players the opportunity to spend the saved stars and beans, the only hint that it will be “delicious”.

Another upcoming change is to improve the quality of life for players. This is an opportunity to change cards in the lobby settings without requiring the player to exit and start a new game again. This will certainly help the games “Among Us” stay fresh without inconveniencing players by requiring them to jump out of the game to change locations.

Along with the changes and cosmetics in “Among Us”, some issues of the technical side of the game were also discussed. This includes changing the design of the store and inventory, but one of them was a new feature that will automatically report crashes of a certain platform or device during the game. The developers have also opened a new help center that will allow players to fix common problems that occur in the game, or allow them to send a request to Innersloth support if there are problems with the game.

Currently, “Among Us” is available for Android, iOS, Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.