Manchester United will play Nottingham Forest tonight.

The game against Forest will be United’s first in the Premier League since the World Cup break came to an end, and the Red Devils’ second game after beating Burnley in the League Cup.

Eric Ten Hag will have the advantage of having a full squad to choose from, without injured players.

According to a source who has repeatedly been right in the past regarding rumors about the lineup and starting lineup, Raphael Varane is going to start.

Raphaël Varane is home from his WC break and comes straight back into the #mufc XI! Welcome back, Rapha! pic.twitter.com/e4GRRLF3Xk — sam_c345 (@C345Sam) December 27, 2022

Varane is likely to be a shocking inclusion in the team that starts, given that he, along with Lisandro Martinez, went all the way to the World Cup finals with their respective national teams.

Although Martinez did not participate in the final, Varane played for France in extra time until he was injured.

United fans undoubtedly feared that the Frenchman would be out for a while, but according to a source, the 29-year-old will start the game against Forest.

Another player who is going to start from the beginning is Tyrell Malasia.

It is unclear whether Malasia will start on his beloved left flank ahead of Luke Shaw or whether he will be deployed at right-back.

In United’s last Premier League game against Fulham, Malasia started as a right-back instead of the disqualified Diogo Dalot.

Anthony also starts against Steve Cooper’s men.

The Brazilian started on the bench in the match against Burnley, but now, most likely, he will take the field from the very beginning.

Other allegedly “leaked” lineups show that Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will make up the rest of the attacking trio along with Anthony.

Martial will lead the line, and Rashford will return to his favorite left flank.