There are martyrs! First statement from Aliyev

Clashes broke out in the Armenia-Azerbaijan front line after Armenian forces opened fire on Azerbaijani civilian settlements.

LIE FROM AZERBAIJAN TO ARMENIA

15:25 The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated in a written statement that the reports about the allegation that 3 tanks, 2 helicopters and 3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to the Azerbaijan Army were hit by Armenia were unfounded.

AZERBAIJAN TAKES 6 VILLAGES BACK

13.48: Azerbaijan Defense Ministry announced that 6 villages in Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions were liberated from the Armenian occupation.

ANKARA AMBASSADOR OF AZERBAIJAN: THEY WILL PAY THE FEE

13.20: Indicating that Armenia has established an armed volunteer army of thousands of people, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Ankara Hazar Ibrahim said, “The Yerevan administration will pay the price of this attack. The world should not stand by this aggressive attitude.”

FIRST EXPLANATION FROM RUSSIA

11.30: The first statement came from Russia after the Armenian attacks, which also targeted the civilian settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh. Evaluating on the issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern that the tension escalated on the line, and called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately put an end to fire.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to start negotiations by stopping the conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “We call on the parties to begin ceasefire and negotiations immediately in order to stabilize the situation,” the statement said. statement took place.

Yerevan and Baku have been at odds for decades over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is legally controlled by Azerbaijan and de facto Armenian forces.



