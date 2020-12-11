There are gaps between Cristina and Owen’s relationship

Cristina Yang and Owen Hunt’s romance was a Grey’s Anatomy favorite. It was sweet and difficult to see these two characters together but they were definitely a popular couple in this hospital drama, although they were also super confusing.

Broke many times

If a couple is truly in love and committed to each other, constantly breaking up and meeting is pointless. Unfortunately, this is exactly what this Grey’s Anatomy couple did.

Owen and Cristina could never decide if they were better together or apart and this was, ultimately in Grey’s Anatomy, the nail in the coffin of their love story. Instead of behaving like adults, they would get angry with each other and run away.

Always with the same problems

Anything else that doesn’t make sense about Owen and Cristina’s relationship? Instead of working on their problems on Grey’s Anatomy, they kept coming back to them and didn’t try to fix anything.

They knew they had a major problem (the fact that Cristina didn’t want children and Owen did), and yet they did nothing to fix it. For two smart people on Grey’s Anatomy, this was puzzling.

Owen cheated on Cristina

Owen cheated on Cristina, which was hard to believe, since he always seemed to totally agree with the relationship on Grey’s Anatomy. This decision made no sense as he wanted to settle down and start a family with her.

They did not form a family

Cristina had an abortion and she had been clear with Owen from the beginning that she did not want to have children. Owen definitely ignored that fact and acted as if of course he would change his mind on Grey’s Anatomy.

Since these two Grey’s Anatomy characters had different opinions on how to start a family, why did they stay together for so long? It wasn’t something they could easily ignore or put aside.



